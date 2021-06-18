MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:36 a.m. — A male reportedly yelled at employees and others, saying inappropriate things outside Gritman Medical Center.
9:25 a.m. — A person was reportedly taken to Gritman from the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive for possible fainting.
3:36 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
4:09 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 100 block of South Jackson Street.
5:32 p.m. — A syringe was reportedly found in the Rosauers parking lot. Police collected the item.
7:53 p.m. — Cash in the amount of $1,200 was reportedly stolen from a person on the 300 block of Sweet Avenue. Police are investigating.
11:35 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:10 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
9:07 a.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1000 block of Teare Road near Moscow.
10:07 a.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 600 block of Onaway Road in Potlatch.
11:55 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 1000 block of Saddle Ridge Road near Moscow.
8:10 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported at Laird Park near Harvard.
10:48 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on Steakhouse Hill on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:51 a.m. — A person was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident on Bishop Boulevard and Klemgard Avenue.
10:46 a.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested on Leland Drive for violating a protection order.
1:32 p.m. — A theft was reported on Lancer Lane.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:10 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a one-vehicle accident on State Route 23 in Colfax.
5:26 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a person racing around on a 4-wheeler on Hill Avenue in Steptoe.
7:57 p.m. — A one-vehicle accident was reported on Almota Road in Colfax.