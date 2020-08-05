MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
1:41 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of North Cleveland Street.
8:23 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Latah Credit Union on South Washington Street.
10:34 a.m. — A mattress was possibly burned on the 800 block of Travois Way.
1:53 p.m. — A woman on the 1800 block of West View Drive reported $34.28 was fraudulently used online on her Walmart gift card.
5:32 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1100 block of West A Street.
6:56 p.m. — A female at Gritman Medical Center reported she believed she was being stalked by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.
10:41 p.m. — A Christ Church flyer was reportedly set on fire on a public bulletin board at Friendship Square on South Main Street. Part of the board was damaged.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:54 p.m. — A 72-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 3400 block of Foothill Road near Moscow.
4:33 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Cornwall Road near Moscow.
5:10 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
9:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on North Main Street in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:26 a.m. — A caller said a person was banging on the windows of a residence and yelling on Canyon View Drive.
1:05 p.m. — A dog was reported in a vehicle at Pets Are People, Too.
1:44 p.m. — A landlord reported a tenant trashing a residence on Golden Hills Drive.
3:07 p.m. — A possible sex offense was reported in Pullman.
9:04 p.m. — A resident reported being harassed by a neighbor on Davis Way.
11:51 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Rocky Way Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:15 p.m. — A 40-year-old woman was arrested in Endicott for suspicion of violating a protection order.
10:24 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 in Colfax.