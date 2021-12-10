MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:20 a.m. — A man crashed his vehicle into a fence across from Moscow Middle School on D Street.
2:33 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of North Washington Street.
3:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on the 800 block of Orchard Avenue.
4:23 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported near Wendy’s.
Thursday
6:46 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of North Adams Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:46 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 30-year-old woman for suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery after she allegedly hit a man on Oak Street in Genesee.
4:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to a rollover crash on Highway 8 in Troy that resulted in minor injuries.
11:58 p.m. — A driver fell asleep and struck a guardrail on Highway 95 in Moscow. The driver refused medical treatment.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:37 a.m. – Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
12:55 p.m. – A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Northwest Turner Drive.
2:46 p.m. – Police took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 300 block of Northeast Palouse Street.
11:33 p.m. – A 27-year-old woman was arrested for alleged DUI on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
Thursday
12:52 a.m. – A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault following a report of a domestic dispute on the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
7:22 p.m. – Vandalism was reported on Northeast North Fairway Lane.
9:22 p.m. – An officer provided a welfare check for the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:52 p.m. – Deputies received a report of a homeless person living under a bridge in Clarkston.
4:53 p.m. – A 56-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree theft, driving with a suspended license, false reporting and trafficking stolen property on North G Street in Albion.
6:45 p.m. – A UPS driver was reportedly bitten by a dog on Lake Street in Colton.
11:50 p.m. – A welfare check was requested for Kitzmiller Road in Pullman.