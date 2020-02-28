MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

6:02 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

10:19 a.m. — Part of a firearm, several pieces of World War II memorabilia and ammunition were reportedly stolen on the 600 block of Kenneth Street.

10:56 a.m. — A moose was reportedly sleeping in the backyard of a residence on the 1400 block of East F Street.

11:38 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1000 block of Alturas Drive.

11:45 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on the 400 block of North Jefferson Street. Police are investigating.

12:05 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1100 block of East Sixth Street.

12:56 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at the 1912 Center on East Third Street.

1:08 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Farm Road.

1:37 p.m. — A moose was reported in a yard on the 2100 block of East Sixth Street.

3:08 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges on South Main Street near the Plant Bar and Grill.

4:43 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the University of Idaho.

7:05 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

8:19 a.m. — Police responded to a damaged vehicle with flat tires on Hill Street.

7:11 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a vehicle collision on Bishop Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Nobody needed taken to the hospital, but an infraction was issued.

9:26 p.m. — A subject was taken into protective custody following a welfare check at the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

3:24 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a possible vehicle theft on Palouse Albion Road. It was determined to be an employee taking the vehicle earlier than expected.

8:35 a.m. — Deputies received a report of a burglary that happened within the past month on West Street in Colfax.

10:28 a.m. — A resident on Riverview Way in Colfax reported someone tried to open their door.

4:40 p.m. — A subject was reported camping in someone’s field and cutting trees in Albion.

6:48 a.m. — A 53-year-old Lamont man was arrested on Garfield Street in Lamont for suspicion of fourth-degree assault.

