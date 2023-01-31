PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:55 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
10:31 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on the 1300 block of Kenny Drive. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Police responded to an assault on Ruby Street overnight.
Officers responded to two reports of unconscious people in Pullman Friday, who were both transported to the hospital.
Two reports of fraud were made in Pullman Friday.
Saturday
8:50 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Latah Street.
10:07 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 2300 block of Hopkins Court.
11:26 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 900 block of NE C Street. One patient was transported to the hospital.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
Officers responded to four reports of theft in Pullman Saturday.
Three reports of fraud were made in Pullman Saturday.
Sunday
5:27 p.m. — An 18-year-old man and a juvenile were arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
10:01 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 1500 block of Brandi Way. One patient was transported to the hospital.
10:17 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 300 block of Thomas Street.
Officers responded to three domestic disputes in Pullman Sunday.
EMS responded to two overdoses in Pullman Saturday. One patient was transported to the hospital.
WSU POLICE
Friday
2:40 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
Sunday
8:29 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Olympia Avenue.
10:13 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of B Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly driving under the influence on Merman Drive in Pullman overnight.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence on Merman Drive in Pullman overnight.
Saturday
9:46 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 54-year-old woman during an alleged domestic dispute on Bluff Street in Tekoa.
An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Stadium Way in Pullman overnight.
Sunday
9:48 p.m. — Automobile theft was reported on Mill Street in Palouse.
12:16 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on Truax Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:52 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of Blake Avenue.
7:14 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1200 block of Mountain View Road.
7:39 p.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart.
Police performed four welfare checks in Moscow Friday.
Saturday
11:49 p.m. — A woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Troy Road.
Sunday
8:35 p.m. — Officers responded to a theft in-progress at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:48 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on Lisher Cut Off Road in Potlatch.
8:09 p.m. — A slide-off was reported on State Highway 3 in Kendrick.
Saturday
An injury crash was reported on State Highway 3 in Juliaetta overnight.
Sunday
3:37 p.m. — Officers responded to a crash with injuries on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.