MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:33 a.m. — Idaho State Police arrested two people who allegedly had drugs in a car on the 300 block of North Main Street.
12:23 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on West A and Cherry streets.
1:20 p.m. — A 53-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on the 200 block of Troy Road.
1:53 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of East Palouse River Drive.
6:27 p.m. — A male reportedly stole $128.44 worth of merchandise from Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
1:47 p.m. — Several packages were reported stolen from Canyon View Drive.
7:11 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Maiden Lane.
10 p.m. — Possible trespassing was reported on Bypass Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:09 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from Tekoa following a welfare check.