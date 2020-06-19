​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

9:33 a.m. — Idaho State Police arrested two people who allegedly had drugs in a car on the 300 block of North Main Street.

12:23 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on West A and Cherry streets.

1:20 p.m. — A 53-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on the 200 block of Troy Road.

1:53 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of East Palouse River Drive.

6:27 p.m. — A male reportedly stole $128.44 worth of merchandise from Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

1:47 p.m. — Several packages were reported stolen from Canyon View Drive.

7:11 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Maiden Lane.

10 p.m. — Possible trespassing was reported on Bypass Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

8:09 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from Tekoa following a welfare check.

Tags

Recommended for you