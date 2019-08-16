MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
3:13 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Super 8 Motel.
5:55 a.m. — A 55-year-old man who had previously been trespassed from a place on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street will be cited for allegedly trespassing again.
7:46 a.m. — A driver of a vehicle traveling at about 5 mph allegedly failed to stop at a flashing red light on South Main and West Third streets and struck a pedestrian jogging in the crosswalk. The jogger reportedly had redness on his hip but was otherwise uninjured.
8:53 a.m. — Bee boxes were reportedly open in the bed of a pickup truck at Friendship Square leading to the insects allegedly swarming the area.
12:04 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Walmart.
1:41 p.m. — A set of keys and gift cards were reportedly stolen, possibly on Idaho Avenue.
5:18 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace on the 300 block of North Howard Street.
8:14 p.m. — A pipe reportedly broke at the public restroom at Friendship Square causing water to pour out.
10:12 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
11:02 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:44 a.m. — A gate was reportedly damaged on the 1000 block of Jerome Creek Road near Harvard.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:30 a.m. — A suspicious black sedan was reported driving on Colorado Street.
11:55 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Street.
2:56 p.m. — An intoxicated man was transported voluntarily to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 300 block of East Main Street.
5:36 p.m. — Police were called when a man allegedly spat on an apartment manager on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive. The manager wanted the police to document the incident.
7:10 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a subject reportedly looking into the windows and taking pictures of different stores on North Grand Avenue.
8:34 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
9:35 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on the 100 block of East Main Street.
Thursday
12:23 a.m. — A man was taken to the hospital after allegedly being involved in a motorcycle accident on the 100 block of Northwest Dillon Street. Police are investigating.
3:07 a.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a person taking a vehicle without permission in Albion.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
5:14 p.m. — A person was taken into protective custody following a report of attempted self-harm at Streit Hall.