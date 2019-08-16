MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

3:13 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Super 8 Motel.

5:55 a.m. — A 55-year-old man who had previously been trespassed from a place on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street will be cited for allegedly trespassing again.

7:46 a.m. — A driver of a vehicle traveling at about 5 mph allegedly failed to stop at a flashing red light on South Main and West Third streets and struck a pedestrian jogging in the crosswalk. The jogger reportedly had redness on his hip but was otherwise uninjured.

8:53 a.m. — Bee boxes were reportedly open in the bed of a pickup truck at Friendship Square leading to the insects allegedly swarming the area.

12:04 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Walmart.

1:41 p.m. — A set of keys and gift cards were reportedly stolen, possibly on Idaho Avenue.

5:18 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace on the 300 block of North Howard Street.

8:14 p.m. — A pipe reportedly broke at the public restroom at Friendship Square causing water to pour out.

10:12 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1900 block of White Avenue.

11:02 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:44 a.m. — A gate was reportedly damaged on the 1000 block of Jerome Creek Road near Harvard.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

9:30 a.m. — A suspicious black sedan was reported driving on Colorado Street.

11:55 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Street.

2:56 p.m. — An intoxicated man was transported voluntarily to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 300 block of East Main Street.

5:36 p.m. — Police were called when a man allegedly spat on an apartment manager on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive. The manager wanted the police to document the incident.

7:10 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a subject reportedly looking into the windows and taking pictures of different stores on North Grand Avenue.

8:34 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

9:35 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on the 100 block of East Main Street.

Thursday

12:23 a.m. — A man was taken to the hospital after allegedly being involved in a motorcycle accident on the 100 block of Northwest Dillon Street. Police are investigating.

3:07 a.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a person taking a vehicle without permission in Albion.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

5:14 p.m. — A person was taken into protective custody following a report of attempted self-harm at Streit Hall.

