MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:16 a.m. — Varsity Diner was reportedly burglarized. A safe containing cash in the amount of $1,100 and paychecks were reportedly stolen and a glass door was shattered from the unlawful entry.
7:37 a.m. — A man reportedly blew an air horn outside on the 500 block of North Washington Street. He was cited Monday for suspicion of disturbing the peace for allegedly blowing an air horn in response to his upstairs neighbor’s dogs who he claims make excessive noise when they walk on the floor above him.
9:21 a.m. — A wedding ring was reportedly stolen from the 2300 block of West A Street.
10:38 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 200 block of East Fifth Street.
1:20 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine on the 1300 block of South Blaine Street.
4:41 p.m. — The man who allegedly blew an air horn in response to his neighbor’s loud dogs on the 500 block of North Washington Street reportedly banged on his walls.
5:36 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Troy Road and White Avenue.
5:51 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Taylor and Lauder avenues.
7:29 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:26 a.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and cited for suspicion of an open container on U.S. Highway 95 and Britton Road near Moscow.
10:30 a.m. — A possible motor vehicle theft was reported on the 1000 block of Cornwall Road near Moscow.
6:26 p.m. — A battery was reported on the 300 block of North Main Street in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:36 a.m. — A subject reported feeling threatened by his roommate on Upper Drive.
12:50 p.m. — Police heard a report of a homeless woman asking for money at Walmart.
6:39 p.m. — A caller reported water bubbling up through the middle of the road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:58 a.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of disorderly conduct 5th Street in Albion.
7:16 p.m. — A possible assault was reported at Tekoa Care Center in Tekoa.
11:37 p.m. — A subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at Taco Bell in Pullman.