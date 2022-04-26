MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:53 a.m. — A resident on Pleasant Place reported being harassed.
10:03 a.m. — Gas was siphoned out of a vehicle on Baker Street.
1:19 p.m. — Chase Bank reported a male harassing a staff member.
2:40 p.m. — A noninjury two-vehicle collision was reported on Troy Road and Styner Avenue.
11:07 p.m. — Theft was reported at Taj Grocery.
Saturday
8:53 a.m. — Police cited a 33-year-old homeless man for domestic battery following an alleged fight at East City Park.
3:08 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 700 block of Homestead Place.
7:27 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on D and Main streets.
8:45 p.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Line Street and Pullman Road.
Sunday
12:04 p.m. — A motorcycle rider was transported to Gritman Medical Center with possible hip and leg injuries after colliding with a vehicle pulling out of a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Main Street. The vehicle driver was cited for failure to yield when entering a highway and the motorcycle rider was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and motorcycle endorsements.
5:08 p.m. — A male reportedly got sick after taking mushrooms on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue. He was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
6:56 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
6:57 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of Crestview Drive.
Monday
3:11 a.m. — A suicidal individual was voluntarily transported to Grimtan Medical Center following a welfare check in Pullman.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:58 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
12:01 p.m. — A fight was reported on Highway 3 in Deary.
Saturday
12:46 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
3:25 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
8:12 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported on Eid Road in Moscow.
Sunday
7:49 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Moscow man for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:29 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Southeast South Street.
7:36 a.m. — A cinder block was thrown through a window on the 800 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
1:16 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check on the 500 block of Southeast Jackson Street.
2:04 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 400 block of South Grand Avenue.
7:09 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 500 block of Southeast Benewah Street.
7:44 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:34 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
9:17 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of shoplifting at Walmart.
11:18 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
Saturday
12:28 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
8:00 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 600 block of Southeast High Street.
n Nine noise complaints of loud music and partying were reported overnight.
Sunday
2:24 a.m. — A fire was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
10:51 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of Southwest City View Street.
6:20 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an overdose on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.
8:52 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
1:59 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of assault and trespassing at Rogers Residence Hall.
11:08 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:45 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Farmington Road in Farmington.
8:47 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on Jordan Knott Road in Endicott.
Saturday
10:40 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on Stephen Road in Rosalia.
Sunday
4:26 p.m. — Theft was reported at a shop on West Standard Street in Albion.
10:50 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on Donahue Road in Rosalia.