Sentencings
Dec. 17
Jeffrey Williams-Chavez, 22, of Moscow, was convicted of grand theft and sentenced to three years of probation.
Monday
Willie James Bovard, 47, of Deary, was convicted of domestic battery and sentenced to 90 days in jail with five fixed and 85 suspended.
Wednesday
Vicky Heilman, 61, of Troy, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation.
Brandon Van Dalsen, 35, of Plummer, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to two days in jail and one year of probation.
Samuel Beyer Jr., 22, of Moscow, was convicted of driving without a valid license and fined $457.50.
Reginald Richard Smith, 23, of Spokane, was convicted of possession of marijuana and sentenced to two days in jail.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
11:46 a.m. — Police heard a report of possibly abandoned cats on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
2:12 p.m. — A package was reported stolen on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.
4:14 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on State Route 270.
6:53 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:39 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.
12:18 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Highway 95 in Viola.