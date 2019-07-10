MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:08 a.m. — A battery and terminals were reportedly stolen from under the open hood of a vehicle outside Cedar Veterinary Hospital on South Lilly Street.
12:15 p.m. — A man reportedly sent inappropriate photos of his ex-girlfriend to people.
1:09 p.m. — A pipe and banner were reportedly stolen from an exterior wall of Moose Lodge on North Main Street.
1:22 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on East Third Street near Peck’s Shoe Clinic.
1:42 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of burglary and grand theft after allegedly stealing a cellphone, change and a wallet — containing a debit and credit card — from a vehicle on the 200 block of Henley Street. The man allegedly used the cards at three local businesses.
3:45 p.m. — A fuel line on a pickup truck was reportedly cut and about $60 in gasoline was stolen from the truck on the 2300 block of West A Street.
5:44 p.m. — Tools were reportedly stolen from an open garage on the 300 block of Quail Run Drive. There are no suspects.
10:19 p.m. — A tree reportedly fell on a car on the 500 block of North Lincoln Street.
Saturday
10:33 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on West Sixth Street outside Moscow Alehouse.
10:36 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported in a South Jackson Street parking lot.
10:49 a.m. — A dog reportedly bit a 3-year-old boy on the buttocks during the Moscow Farmers Market at Friendship Square. The bite caused an abrasion but no puncture wound, and the dog was quarantined at Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow.
7:03 p.m. — A 29-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on the 1100 block of North Polk Street Extension.
8:59 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, an invalid driver’s license and no insurance on South Washington and East Fourth streets.
Sunday
1:26 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
12:53 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of failure to notify upon striking an unattended vehicle after allegedly hitting a vehicle in the Palouse Mall parking lot.
Monday
12:41 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
1:04 a.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
12:13 p.m. — Two drivers were taken to Gritman Medical Center after a rear-end traffic accident on West Pullman Road outside Howard Hughes. The woman, who was cited, reportedly suffered a wrist injury and the male driver, who was allegedly rear-ended, suffered an apparent neck injury.
2:19 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Jefferson and Spotswood streets.
3:54 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on East First Street.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:07 a.m. — A vehicle’s window was shattered on the 900 block of North Grand Avenue.
11:36 a.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of second-degree assault, domestic violence on the 800 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:29 p.m. — A female on Church and Main streets reported her cellphone was stolen.
1:59 p.m. — A male was reported for making threats about setting a building on fire on the 100 block of True Street.
2:31 p.m. — A disorderly female was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
3:02 p.m. — Police arrested a 59-year-old man for suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence on the 700 block of Northwest Gary Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
1:58 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
2:35 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Spokane and Washington streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:40 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
6:57 p.m. — A 40-year-old Moscow woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and cited for suspicion of an open container on Orchard Avenue and Vandal Drive in Moscow.
7:11 p.m. — A baseball glove was reportedly stolen from a baseball field on East Oak Street in Genesee.
8:20 p.m. — A tree reportedly caught fire after it made contact with a power line on the 400 block of Hallet Street in Juliaetta. Juliaetta-Kendrick volunteer firefighters extinguished the flames.
9:29 p.m. — The Moscow Volunteer Rural Fire District extinguished a small fire on the edge of a field on the 1000 block of Rudd Road near Viola. The fire was reportedly caused by a lightning strike.
10:50 p.m. — A tree reportedly caught fire from the combination of a lightning strike and its contact with a power line on the 1200 block of Bear Creek Road near Princeton. Potlatch volunteer firefighters extinguished the fire.
Saturday
11:21 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of West Chestnut Street in Genesee.
Sunday
2:04 a.m. — A 60-year-old Uniontown woman was cited for suspicion of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession on the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow. A 49-year-old male passenger of the vehicle was arrested on a warrant.
6:25 p.m. — A tractor with a hay baler reportedly started hay on fire on the 1100 block of Orchard Loop Road near Troy. The fire was out by the time deputies arrived.
Monday
9:18 a.m. — A man reported a relative who visited him removed an exterior light from his residence on the 4200 block of State Highway 8 near Troy and poured water in his vehicle gas tank.
5:38 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road on state highways 3 and 8 in Bovill.
10:43 p.m. — A 30-year-old Moscow man was arrested on two warrants at the Latah County Sheriff’s Office in Moscow.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:44 a.m. — Deputies responded to a noninjury accident involving a deer and a motorhome on U.S. Highway 195.