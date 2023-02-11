LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Feb. 3
Michel Shawn Mell, 30, and Ashley Crawford Nelson, 30, both of Pullman
Monday
Joseph Timothy Fountain, 47, and Priscilla Ann Alt, 39, both of Moscow
Jordan Michael Hess, 36, and Cynthia Rose Mignano, 39, both of Moscow
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
11:16 a.m. — A patient ran out of Gritman Medical Center wearing scrubs and socks.
12:25 p.m. — A stolen bike was found at Renfrew Hall.
3:01 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:16 a.m. — Smoke was reported at Spring Valley Reservoir.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
7:22 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Terrell Mall.
10:16 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Spokane Street.
11:42 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:03 a.m. — Deputies and EMS responded to an industrial accident on Albion Road in Pullman. One patient was life flighted to the hospital.
11:49 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Swannack Road in Lamont.
9:29 p.m. — A 40-year-old woman was arrested for alleged third-degree driving with a suspended license on U.S. Highway 195 in Colton.
10:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 49-year-old man under suspicion of a felony warrant on Washington State Route 193 in Clarkston.
PULLMAN POLICE
No update from the Pullman Police Department was available Friday.
