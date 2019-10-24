MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:07 a.m. — A wallet and cash were reportedly stolen from the ash tray of a vehicle on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
10:42 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of Baker Street.
6:44 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of South Jefferson Street.
6:50 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
7:12 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Perimeter Drive and West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:11 p.m. — A roadside fire was reported at mile marker 361.2 on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch. Potlatch volunteer firefighters responded.
5:39 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 800 block of Montana Street in Deary. Deary volunteer firefighters extinguished the fire.
7:07 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Main and Old Main streets in Juliaetta. At least one person was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:09 a.m. — Police responded to a possible dog fight on the 500 block of Northeast Morton Street.
11:16 a.m.— A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 100 block of East Main Street.
1:10 p.m. — EMS responded to a seizure at Pullman High School.
5:22 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for third-degree theft and minor in possession at Walmart.
7:28 p.m. — Fire and EMS performed a welfare check on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.
10:49 p.m. — EMS responded to a reported fall at the 300 block of Northwest Yates Street.
11:36 p.m. — Fire and EMS performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
Wednesday
1:32 a.m. — EMS responded to a reported fall on the 400 block of East Main Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:17 p.m. — Deputy responded to a report of malicious mischief on Pullman Airport Road.
6:42 p.m. — Money was reported stolen from the RV cash box on Fairgrounds Road.
11:05 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Parvin Road.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
1:01 p.m. — A three-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Stadium and Grimes ways.
4:30 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.