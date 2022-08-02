PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:18 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 400 block of Fairmount Road.
12:30 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Whitman Street.
3:37 p.m. — An abandoned vehicle was reported on the 500 block of Summer Street.
8:08 p.m. — A 4-year-old was found on the 400 block of Shirley Street.
8:14 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
10:36 p.m. — EMS and fire responded to an unconscious person on the 900 block of Colorado Street. The patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
Saturday
9:08 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
10:54 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Latah Street.
2:34 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglary on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
5:07 p.m. — An abandoned vehicle was reported on Harvey Road.
8:06 p.m. — Police responded to a report of people shooting airsoft guns out of a vehicle on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.
9:10 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Albion Drive.
11:41 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on the 1100 block of Markle Drive. The patient refused transportation to the hospital.
A noise complaint was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive overnight.
A DUI was reported on the 300 block of Stadium Way overnight.
Officers performed a welfare check on Grand Avenue overnight.
Sunday
10:31 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Main Street.
12:50 p.m. — Officers responded to an assault on the 400 block of Jordan Road.
3:30 p.m. — Burglary was reported on the 1300 block of Old Moscow Road.
9:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 800 block of Michigan Street.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
11:07 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:14 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Main Street in Colfax.
4 p.m. — Officers responded to a noninjury accident when a vehicle rolled over on Albion Road in Colfax.
5:40 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
8:37 p.m. — A welfare check was performed on Roberts Street in Oakesdale.
Saturday
12:26 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Seventh Street in Garfield.
3:07 p.m. — Officers responded to possible stolen animals on Mick Pravin Road in Pullman.
6:43 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
7:05 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
Sunday
4:30 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Washington State Route 272 in Colfax.
7:30 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Bluff Street in Palouse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
5:34 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 2400 block of Pullman Road.
10:39 a.m. — Fraudulent phone calls were reported.
11:33 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Jackson Street.
1 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 400 block of College Avenue.
3:08 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle on fire on Pullman Road.
4:39 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Main Street.
5:06 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Mountain View Road.
5:37 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Main Street.
10:09 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Blaine Street.
10:28 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.
Saturday
9:43 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Stinker Station.
10:23 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 200 block of East A Street.
11:26 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Safeway.
2:14 p.m. — A noninjury accident occurred on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
3:12 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Super 8 Motel.
3:35 p.m. — Fraud was reported when a person was using counterfeit bills at Nom Nom.
Sunday
7:32 a.m. — Malicious Mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Mountain View Drive.
2:37 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
7:09 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check at the Hamilton Lowe Aquatic Center.
9:09 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Almond Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:57 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1700 block of Carmichael Road in Moscow.
3:37 p.m. — A noninjury accident occurred on Idaho State Route 8 in Moscow.
4:30 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 100 block of Helmer Lane in Deary.
Saturday
7:28 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 900 block of Main Street in Kendrick.
6:42 p.m. — A crash occurred on Idaho Highway 3 in Bonilla.
6:50 p.m. — A possible DUI was reported on U.S. Highway 95.
Sunday
9:25 a.m. — Officers responded to a noninjury crash on Twin Road in Moscow.
5:17 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Second Street in Bovill.
7:52 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Larch Street in Potlatch.
9:45 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Sand Road in Moscow.