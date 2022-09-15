PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
5:08 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 100 block of Whitman Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
5:08 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 100 block of Whitman Street.
9:33 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Maple Street.
12:43 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
4:29 p.m. — A suspicious man was reported on the 400 block of Main Street.
5:16 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 100 block of True Street.
11:34 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to an overdose on the 600 block of Fisk Street.
11:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
7:03 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Terrell Mall.
3:06 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
5:12 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Stadium Way overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:52 p.m. — Officers responded to a fire in the bed of a pickup truck on the 100 block of Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
2:44 a.m. — Verbal dispute was reported at Nom Nom on Main Street.
8 a.m. — A resident on Levick Street reported an upstairs neighbor has been harassing his girlfriend and cutting their internet cables.
10:58 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the Vandal Store.
4 p.m. — Drugs were found at the Kibbie Dome.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:36 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.