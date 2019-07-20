LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
July 11
Jacob Ritter, 29, and Megan Cook, 25, both of Pullman
July 12
Ryan Lindhorst, 24, and Mackenzie Percell, 19, both of Moscow
Devan Landoni, 30, and Chloe Robinson, 29, both of Pullman
Nolan Helmstetter, 33, and Laura Kolbeck, 38, both of Moscow
Monday
Benjamin Hunter, 41, and Sarah Van Gundy, 43, both of Moscow
Thomas Thompson, 51, and Patricia Owens, 52, both of Deary
David Wilson II, 29, and Hannah Qualls, 32, both of Spokane
Tuesday
Kelsey Hart, 28, and Bryan Cummings, 32, both of Moscow
Logan Dzink, 21, of Woodinville, Wash., and Bryse Gilmore, 20, of Centralia, Wash.
Jayden Hartley, 22, and Trista Goodenough, 22, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Aaron Ventura, 29, and Elin Vanderploeg, 19, both of Moscow
Sentencings
July 10
Louis Valin, 54, of Moscow, was convicted of lewd conduct with a minor younger than 16. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison — 10 fixed and 20 indeterminate — fined $5,000 and was required to pay $545.50 in court costs.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3:51 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol and resisting and obstructing at East City Park.
11:02 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported in the Subway parking lot on Troy Road.
11:04 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Perimeter Drive.
3:29 p.m. — About $65 worth of items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 1300 block of Bristol Road.
5:38 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from Theta Chi fraternity at the University of Idaho.
9:07 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Palouse Mall.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:14 a.m. — A traffic accident was reported in the Latah County Courthouse parking lot in Moscow.
3:33 p.m. — A 38-year-old Genesee man was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault on the 200 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.
9:31 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:54 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Lamont Drive.
10:16 a.m. — A vehicle was reported parked in a handicap space without a placard on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
5:18 p.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
6:46 p.m. - A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:03 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Kirkendahl Road in Pullman.
4:23 p.m. — Deputies responded to a verbal domestic dispute on Steptoe Avenue in Oakesdale.
WSU POLICE
Friday
6:49 a.m. — A driver struck a light pole at the Elson S. Floyd Multicultural Center. The man was not transported to the hospital.