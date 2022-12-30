MOSCOW POLICE
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 3:56 am
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:17 p.m. — Police heard a report of a Suburban chasing a Dodge Ram in the area of Main and D streets.
7:37 p.m. — A driver claimed he was followed by another vehicle on his way home.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to a DUI on Third and Main streets in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
4:21 p.m. — Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct on the 200 block of East Main Street.
4:54 p.m. — Police arrested a 24-year-old man for trespassing on the 400 block of East Main Street. The same man was arrested for suspicion of attempted residential burglary and malicious mischief for an incident on the 500 block of Northeast Campus Street.
5:56 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old woman and 22-year-old woman for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:24 p.m. — A 47-year-old Spokane man was arrested for a warrant on Mill Street in Colfax.
