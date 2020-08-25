PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:06 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Larry Street.
1:23 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Paradise Street and South Grand Avenue.
1:39 p.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported on Fancyfree Drive.
2:14 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Terre View Drive and State Route 270.
2:24 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
3:05 p.m. — Possible identity theft was reported on Valhalla Drive.
3:49 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Staley Drive.
4:19 p.m. — Police responded to a subject yelling from the street about a sign posted in a window at Atom Heart Music.
4:44 p.m. — Police responded for a report of a rat that was euthanized without the owner’s permission on McKenzie Street.
6:31 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of convulsions or seizures at Jiffy Lube.
9:23 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Skyline Drive.
10:07 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Terre View Drive.
10:30 p.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from Colorado Street following a report of an unconscious person.
11:21 p.m. — Police responded to a report of breathing problems on Northwood Drive.
Saturday
12:29 a.m. — A 68-year-old man was arrested on Forest Way for felony warrants.
12:56 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Brandi Way for suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
2:41 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Orion Drive and Darrow Street.
Sunday
2:26 a.m. — One juvenile was arrested following a domestic dispute on Gladstone Street.
11:45 a.m. — A house was egged on Colorado Street.
4:45 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on State Street.
10:07 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a fight on Benewah Street but were unable to locate anyone.
Monday
12:18 a.m. — A subject reportedly urinated on a car on Stadium Way.
12:28 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:21 a.m. — A man was arrested on a felony warrant and a woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and a drug charge on Church and Montgomery streets in Uniontown.
Saturday
12:57 a.m. — A man was arrested on a felony warrant in Clarkston.
Sunday
10:05 a.m. — A rape was reported in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:55 a.m. — A bat was reportedly trapped in a building on the 600 block of Ash Street. Animal control responded and freed the bat.
11:56 a.m. — A manhole cover was reportedly stolen from a construction site on West Seventh and Elm streets. Police have suspects.
12:09 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the U.S. Post Office on East Fifth Street.
12:11 p.m. — Three moose were reported on the 2100 block of Conestoga Street.
1:59 p.m. — A woman at the Theophilus Tower reportedly ran around with her face mask off yelling that her COVID-19 test came back positive.
2:21 p.m. — A 74-year-old Lewiston man reportedly collapsed while walking inside Palouse Mall. CPR was performed and he was pronounced dead at Gritman Medical Center.
2:21 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in a bush on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.
2:49 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Gritman.
4:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on North Line Street and West Pullman Road.
4:57 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
5:32 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at MOD Pizza on West Pullman Road.
5:50 p.m. — A female on the 1700 block of North Polk Street was taken to Gritman for medical issues.
7:01 p.m. — A power line was reportedly found down on a car on the 1400 block of Alpowa Avenue.
7:14 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on Old Pullman Road and Perimeter Drive.
7:53 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
9:32 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman on the 1000 block of South Main Street was reportedly scammed of $5,000 over the phone.
10:43 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
10:48 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
10:44 p.m. — A dead cat was reported on the side of Troy Road and Styner Avenue.
11:26 p.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on two warrants at the Martin Wellness Center on West Palouse River Drive.
Saturday
1:50 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
3:10 a.m. — A 22-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of stolen property on East Second and South Main streets.
9:26 a.m. — A man on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street was taken to Gritman for medical issues.
9:50 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 300 block of South Main Street.
10:59 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
12:23 p.m. — A screen on a window on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue was reportedly cut.
1:39 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of a false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
3:43 p.m. — A student with COVID-19 staying at Targhee Hall on Blake Avenue was warned for alleged marijuana use.
9:23 p.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1600 block of South Blaine Street. The driver of the vehicle — another 47-year-old man — was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges, failure to register his vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance.
9:53 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 400 block of College Avenue.
10:02 p.m. — Two 18-year-old women were cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 400 block of College Avenue.
10:08 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
10:36 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 600 block of Idaho Avenue.
10:51 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 800 block of Elm Street.
11:08 p.m. — A loud party was reported at The Grove apartment complex on Southview Avenue.
11:42 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on West Seventh and Ash streets.
Sunday
12:25 a.m. — An individual on South Mountain View and Troy roads was taken to Gritman for a mental health evaluation.
12:25 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on West Seventh and Ash streets.
12:36 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol and providing false information to an officer on West Seventh and Ash streets.
1:59 a.m. — A physical dispute was reported on West A and North Almon streets.
8:27 a.m. — A male was trespassed from Stinker Stores on West Pullman Road.
11:57 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Palouse Mall.
8:13 p.m. — A woman on the 1100 block of East B Street reported a drone flying around the neighborhood was harassing her.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:49 p.m. — Eight hundred to 850 gallons of gasoline was reportedly stolen on the 1400 block of Ailor Road near Deary.
3:12 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on Genesee-Troy Road near Genesee.
6:59 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on Trestle Road and U.S. Highway 95 near Viola.
Saturday
6:20 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 2400 block of North Polk Street Extension near Moscow.
Sunday
9:06 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Clyde Road near Moscow.