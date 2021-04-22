PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:46 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a large gathering on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
9:27 a.m. — Possible harassment was reported on Kamiaken Street.
11:20 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a subject unable to pay for a cab ride on Viento Drive.
6:04 p.m. — Packages were reported stolen from a porch on Lower Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:47 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Marjorie Court in St. John.
10:15 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital following a welfare check on Washington Street in Farmington.
2:47 p.m. — A person was transported to the hospital after punching glass on Madison Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:05 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of Baker Street.
12:14 p.m. — A dumpster fire was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street. A resident extinguished it.
3:27 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on South Washington and East Third streets.
6:50 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the 200 block of East C Street.
6:50 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of South Main Street.
7:08 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
8:50 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:51 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 100 block of North Fir Street in Genesee.
11:34 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
2:43 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1500 block of Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
4:09 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 300 block of McCall Street in Juliaetta.
5:07 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on State Highway 3 near Deary.
6:28 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported at the Moscow Police Department.
8:09 p.m. — Aggravated battery was reported at Bottoms Up Tavern in Juliaetta.