MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:02 p.m. — A resident on the 600 block of South Logan Street reported someone dumped mattresses at their house overnight.
5:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle-versus-bicyclist accident on Third Street but could not locate the patient.
5:33 p.m. — A moose was reported at the University of Idaho Arboretum.
6:41 p.m. — Police responded to a woman screaming in the bathroom at Panhandle Cone and Coffee.
8:29 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Levick Street.
9:20 p.m. — A possible court order violation was reported at John’s Alley.
10:17 p.m. — Police responded to a report that a woman at Maialina has been talking to herself and putting hand sanitizer in her drink and drinking it.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:32 a.m. — Littering was reported at Cove Road in Potlatch.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
1:03 p.m. — An officer responded to vandalism on the 600 block of Northeast Library Mall.
2:27 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Library Mall.
10:59 p.m. — A fake ID was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:38 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Fairmount Road.
10:11 a.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 800 block of Northwest Ritchie Street.
3:21 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of Northeast Oak Street.
8:41 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:34 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for an out-of-county warrant on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:01 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for an out-of-state warrant on North Cedar Street in Colfax.
12:29 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license in Colfax.
7:30 a.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested for a felony warrant on Whelan Road in Pullman.
7:27 p.m. — A 44-year-old woman was arrested for a felony warrant on North Mill Street in Colfax.