MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:02 p.m. — A resident on the 600 block of South Logan Street reported someone dumped mattresses at their house overnight.

5:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle-versus-bicyclist accident on Third Street but could not locate the patient.

5:33 p.m. — A moose was reported at the University of Idaho Arboretum.

6:41 p.m. — Police responded to a woman screaming in the bathroom at Panhandle Cone and Coffee.

8:29 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Levick Street.

9:20 p.m. — A possible court order violation was reported at John’s Alley.

10:17 p.m. — Police responded to a report that a woman at Maialina has been talking to herself and putting hand sanitizer in her drink and drinking it.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

10:32 a.m. — Littering was reported at Cove Road in Potlatch.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

1:03 p.m. — An officer responded to vandalism on the 600 block of Northeast Library Mall.

2:27 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Library Mall.

10:59 p.m. — A fake ID was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

9:38 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Fairmount Road.

10:11 a.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 800 block of Northwest Ritchie Street.

3:21 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of Northeast Oak Street.

8:41 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.

10:34 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for an out-of-county warrant on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:01 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for an out-of-state warrant on North Cedar Street in Colfax.

12:29 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license in Colfax.

7:30 a.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested for a felony warrant on Whelan Road in Pullman.

7:27 p.m. — A 44-year-old woman was arrested for a felony warrant on North Mill Street in Colfax.

