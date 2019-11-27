PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:06 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
8:16 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a man approaching women asking them to get into his vehicle on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:55 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Alpha Road.
10:12 a.m. — A dog bite was reported on the 600 block of Golden Hills Drive.
2:35 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1100 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
3:50 p.m. — A laptop was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
7:14 p.m. — A person was trespassed from Walmart.
10:34 p.m. — A 57-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:57 p.m. — An exterior room door at the Idaho Inn on West Pullman Road was reportedly damaged.
1:48 p.m. — A trespassing issue was reported at Palouse Bicycle Collective on the 200 block of West Third Street.
4:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1100 block of West Pullman Road.
11:41 p.m. — A man with apparent mental issues reportedly hit his father several times on the 1700 block of Atsirk Street. The son agreed to go to Gritman Medical Center to get treatment.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:11 p.m. — A physical altercation was reported on the 300 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.