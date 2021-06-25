PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:35 a.m. — Road rage was reported on South Grand Avenue and Rocky Way Drive.
11:45 a.m. — A disorderly female was reported at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport
12:26 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on True Street.
2:02 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a dog unattended in a car at Walmart.
3:27 p.m. — An officer responded to the report of a gunshot in the area of Robert Street. It was determined the noise was from a firework.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested an 80-year-old man in Malden for suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
11:11 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
2 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Moscow Food Co-op.
4:57 p.m. — A 52-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
5:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Main and East Fifth streets.
6:57 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Palouse River Drive and South Mountain View Extension.
7:26 p.m. — A man driving a vehicle on Styner Avenue and South Main Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a medical issue.
8:45 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
9:09 p.m. — A person reportedly drove away from a gas station on the 1400 block of White Avenue while the gasoline hose was still attached to the vehicle. The gas pump nozzle broke and a small amount of gasoline spilled on the ground.
9:19 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at McConnell Hall on West Sixth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:18 a.m. — A 48-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1000 block of Eid Road near Moscow.