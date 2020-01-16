MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:47 a.m. — A moose was reported at McDonald Elementary School on East D Street. Police were unable to locate the animal.
10:58 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 600 block of South Jefferson Street.
12:16 p.m. — A woman was reportedly scammed of $7,000 after buying that amount in gift cards.
1:44 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Jackson and West A streets.
2:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 900 block of Pheasant Run Lane.
2:25 p.m. — Two rifles were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
4:38 p.m. — Children were reportedly snowboarding on sidewalks on the 200 block of East C Street. The reporting party was worried they were making the sidewalks slick, and police were unable to locate the children.
6:02 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Palouse Mall.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:37 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on West Viola Road near Viola.
1:27 p.m. — A 54-year-old Potlatch man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery on the 1000 block of Headrick Road near Potlatch.
2:45 p.m. — Several trees reportedly fell across the road and brought down power lines on the 1300 block of Four Mile Road near Viola. Multiple agencies responded.
4:49 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on the 1500 block of Sand Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
12:26 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on Stadium Way and Grand Avenue.
12:50 p.m. — A package was reported missing from Brandi Way.
5:20 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Irving Street.
11:53 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of criminal trespass, making false statements to a public servant and obstructing a public servant at Adams Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:37 p.m. — A deputy performed a welfare check on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
Deputies responded to nine noninjury vehicle accidents Tuesday.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
10:23 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call at Murrow Hall.
Wednesday
5:28 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call at Goldsworthy Hall.