PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:42 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.
12:27 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly violating a protection order on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
4:18 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence during a noninjury crash on the 100 block of Stadium Way.
5:24 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
6:05 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
6:17 p.m. — A 9:17 p.m. — Officers, EMS and fire responded to a vehicle fire on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
11:36 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving with a license suspended to the third degree on State Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 700 block of California Street overnight.
A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Merman Drive overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
Saturday
10:04 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Clearwater Drive.
12:11 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
5:49 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
6:58 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Main Street.
7 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Main Street.
7:23 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Terre View Drive.
8:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
10 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 500 block of Colorado Street.
10:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of Howard Street overnight.
A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 800 block of Colorado Street overnight.
Sunday
8:14 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
9:51 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1600 block of Bleasner Drive.
11:59 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of Golden Hills Drive.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1200 block of Valley Road overnight.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:40 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Troy Mall.
Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way overnight.
Saturday
9:51 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
Sunday
6:13 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 900 block of College Avenue.
9:16 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:05 a.m. — Officers and fire responded to a vehicle fire on State Route 27 in Garfield.
Saturday
1:40 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Monroe Street in Pullman.
11:16 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on state route 26 in Colfax.
3:58 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on Granite Road in Colfax.
6:53 p.m. — An alleged 58-year-old man was arrested during a domestic dispute on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
Sunday
3:28 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Clinton Miller Road in Lamont.
9:57 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on Old Moscow Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:15 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI at Rosauers.
11:23 a.m. — Police responded to a report of abnormal behavior at the University of Idaho Counseling Center.
2:29 p.m. — Tri-State Outfitters reported a theft.
Saturday
12:54 p.m. — Walmart reported a shoplifter.
5:56 p.m. — Alcohol was reported stolen from Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:31 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Alsterlund Lane in Viola.
Saturday
3:43 p.m. — A collision was reported at Reisenauer Hill in Genesee.
4:30 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Auslam Road in Troy.
Sunday
11:49 p.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on Jackson Street in Genesee.
8:05 p.m. — A theft was reported on Lyon Road in Moscow.