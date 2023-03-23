PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
1:20 p.m. — Officers responded to a person attempting to break into a laundry room on the 500 block of Maiden Lane.
4:42 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
Theft was reported on the 500 block of Maiden Lane overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:49 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 37-year-old woman under suspicion for third degree DWLS on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:47 a.m. — Police were called to check on someone living in a tent on Lilly and Fourth streets.
9:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Levick Street.
1:31 p.m. — A person reported missing on the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail was later found.
4:57 p.m. — A theft was reported at the University of Idaho Engineering and Physics Building.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:13 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Wallen Road in Moscow.
1:05 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
