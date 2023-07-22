LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
July 10
Robert Charles Lewis, 33, of Moscow, and Kacee Rae Shunn, 31, of Palouse
Bradley William Spencer, 26, Hailey Sue Griffin, 26, both of Genesee
Kenneth Allen Kelso, 64, and Betty Lou Boulting, 65, both of Pullman
Matthew George Malakowsky, 43, and Nicole Marie Dwyer, 48, both of Uniontown
Brandon Jay Nelson-Christensen, 30, and Michaelle Anne Machuca, 30 both of Genesee
July 11
Jeremiah Raymon Montz, 46, of Boise, and Tamar Bishop, 38, of Pullman
July 12
Benjamin Justus Stone, 30, and Elyce Natasha Gosselin, 28, both of Moscow
Brian Jonathan Kelly, 22, and Faith Marie Fishburn, 22, both of Moscow
Walter Steven Sheppard, 69, and Colleen May Taugher, 60, both of Troy
Mackenzie Mae Bielenberg, 22, and Bryson Nathanel Bennett, 24, both of Moscow
July 13
Nicholas Charles Silflow, 43, and Megan Maureen Walker, 35, both of Kendrick
Monday
Harry Joseph Davies Jr., 31, and Sarah Elizabeth Wadkins, 27, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Kent Clarke Hartje, 27, and Brianna Lynn Bevan, 29, both of East Wenatchee, Wash.
Sara Beth Pritchett, 36, and Will Dupree Hume, 41, both of Palouse
Matthew Jon Decker, 46, and Sarah Lynn Banks, 42, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Logan Nathaniel Blair, 24, of Moscow, and Courtney Lynn Burt, 23, of Genesee
Nathaniel Orion Cousins, 50, and Chawna Estrel Crawford, 44, both of Moscow
Thursday
Lance William Howard Jr., 29, of Potlatch, and Madison Kristen Taylor, 23, of Potlatch
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Wednesday
Mustapha Maaz, 34, both Aya Haydar, 24, both of Pullman
Thursday
Mitchell Alexander Weisbrod, 30, and Lauren Margaret Barmore, 27, both of Pullman
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:05 a.m. — A theft was reported at the Kibbie Dome.
9:19 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.
2:18 p.m. — A rape was reported at the University of Idaho.
3:11 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen at WinCo.
3:51 p.m. — A theft was reported at The Hope Center.
4:15 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported at the 700 block of Homestead Place.
4:51 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of drug possession at The Hope Center.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:41 a.m. — Threats were reported at Coon Hollow Road.
5:39 p.m. — A collision was reported on Onaway Road in Princeton.
8:28 p.m. — Threats were reported on Third Street in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
2:12 p.m. — A 38-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of driving with a suspended license on North Fairway Road.
4:39 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1400 block of Deane Street.
7:33 p.m. — A 17-foot aluminum canoe was reported stolen on the 1100 block of Lybecker Road.
8:46 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 200 block of Kimball Court. The patient was transported to the hospital.
10:21 p.m. — An assault was reported at Walmart.
Fraud was reported two times in Pullman Thursday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:24 p.m. — Deputies, fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Main Street in Malden.
4:17 p.m. — Theft was reported on D Street in Endicott.