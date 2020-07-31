MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

7:15 a.m. — A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant on Baker Street.

11:33 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the corner of S Line and W Sixth streets.

11:45 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.

12:15 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of East Eighth Street.

12:16 p.m. — Theft of a package was reported on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.

1:35 pm. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 800 block of South Jefferson Street.

2:44 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 400 block of South Hayes Street.

6:13 p.m. — Theft was reported on North Main Street.

9:46 p.m. — Two men were reportedly intoxicated in a store on West Pullman Road.

9:48 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1800 block of East E Street.

10:04 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

9:44 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Lenville Road in Genesee.

10:26 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

5:04 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call near the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Jaksha Road in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

12:59 p.m. — A dog was reportedly left in a car at Safeway.

4:49 p.m. — A resident’s belongings were reported missing from an apartment on Klemgard Avenue.

7:22 p.m. — Police responded to a disorderly subject on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

9:42 p.m. — Harassment was reported at Taco Bell on Stadium Way.

9:46 p.m. — Fireworks were reported in the area of Summer Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

3:33 a.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence in Malden.

11:44 a.m. — Deputies assisted Colfax Police Department with a disorderly subject on Lake Street in Colfax.

3:26 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported at Walmart in Pullman.

5:15 p.m. — Two subjects were reportedly shooting at a rock pit near Wawawai Pullman Road.

