MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:15 a.m. — A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant on Baker Street.
11:33 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the corner of S Line and W Sixth streets.
11:45 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.
12:15 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of East Eighth Street.
12:16 p.m. — Theft of a package was reported on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
1:35 pm. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 800 block of South Jefferson Street.
2:44 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 400 block of South Hayes Street.
6:13 p.m. — Theft was reported on North Main Street.
9:46 p.m. — Two men were reportedly intoxicated in a store on West Pullman Road.
9:48 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1800 block of East E Street.
10:04 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:44 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Lenville Road in Genesee.
10:26 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
5:04 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call near the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Jaksha Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
12:59 p.m. — A dog was reportedly left in a car at Safeway.
4:49 p.m. — A resident’s belongings were reported missing from an apartment on Klemgard Avenue.
7:22 p.m. — Police responded to a disorderly subject on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
9:42 p.m. — Harassment was reported at Taco Bell on Stadium Way.
9:46 p.m. — Fireworks were reported in the area of Summer Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:33 a.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence in Malden.
11:44 a.m. — Deputies assisted Colfax Police Department with a disorderly subject on Lake Street in Colfax.
3:26 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported at Walmart in Pullman.
5:15 p.m. — Two subjects were reportedly shooting at a rock pit near Wawawai Pullman Road.