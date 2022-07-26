MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:54 a.m. — A pan left on a stove started smoking on the 2400 block of East F Street.
10:59 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Jackson and First street.
11:26 a.m — A man was arrested on a warrant on Jackson and First streets.
9:30 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a female screaming on White Avenue outside the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Saturday
7:34 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a guest making threats at Family Promise.
9:27 a.m. — A shoplifter was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
3:11 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of an aggressive resident on the 100 block of East A Street.
Sunday
1:52 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
6:18 p.m. — A missing person was found on Old Pullman Road.
9:15 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported on the 1900 block of Rolling Hills Drive.
Monday
2:43 a.m. — A female said she was dosed with meth and was transported to Gritman Medical Center from F Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:48 a.m. — A domestic dispute as reported on Genesee Troy Road in Moscow.
2:57 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Moscow.
Saturday
8:36 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported at Spring Valley Reservoir.
Sunday
8 a.m. — A battery was reported on Idaho Highway 4 in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
1:13 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Main Street.
1:50 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested after he was reported as a wanted person on Koppel Farms.
7:09 p.m. — A 71-year-old man was arrested after a warrant was out for his arrest on Harrison Street.
Officers responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a house on the 700 block of Ritchie Street.
A 18-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana on State Street overnight.
Saturday
10:38 a.m. — An abandoned vehicle was reported on the 1200 block of Earthtone Court.
2:31 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported when a vehicle hit three other cars on the 1000 block of Viento Drive.
3:35 p.m. — Gasoline was reported stolen on the 1000 block of Valley Drive.
7:53 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
9:51 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
10:29 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of Valley Road.
10:46 p.m. — A 19-year-old man and a minor were arrested for possession after a traffic violation on the 600 block of Stadium Way.
A sex offense was reported on Colorado Street overnight.
A welfare check was performed on the 1000 block of Fisk Street overnight.
A noise complaint was made on Deane Street overnight.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence on Terre View Drive overnight.
Sunday
11:39 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Derby Street.
12:43 p.m. — A welfare check was performed on the 500 block of Park Street.
3:50 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
7:41 p.m. — Police responded to a possible sex offense on South Street.
10:03 p.m. — Theft and car prowling was reported on the 100 block of Main Street.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
9:59 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1600 block of Valley Road.
Officers responded to a sex offense on Colorado Street.
A DUI was reported overnight.
Sunday
1:58 p.m. — A welfare check was performed on the 3000 block of Antelope Trail.
4:20 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of Spokane Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S
Friday
6:56 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Dry Creek Road in Colfax.
9:14 a.m. — Police, EMS and the Coroner responded to a death on Jim Davis Road in St John.
12:50 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Colfax.
Saturday
3:55 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Glenwood Road in Colfax.
10:54 p.m. — Officers, EMS and fire responded to a medical emergency on Main Street in Colfax. The patient was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.
A 41-year-old man was arrested after a warrant was placed for his arrest on Wall Street in Colfax overnight.
Sunday
8:59 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested during a domestic dispute on Main Street in Colfax.
7:24 p.m. — A suspicious person riding a lawnmower in town was reported in Rosalia.
7:37 p.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old man after driving under the influence on Main Street in Malden.
10:12 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Ledbetter Court in Colfax.