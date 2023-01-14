PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
12:29 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of firearms on the 1100 block of Wadleigh Drive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
12:29 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of firearms on the 1100 block of Wadleigh Drive.
4:23 p.m. — A 26-year-old man arrested under suspicion of two warrants on the 1100 block of Markley Drive.
9:18 p.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested for alleged malicious mischief and third degree domestic violence on the 1400 block of Valley Road.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
11:04 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a package containing drugs on the 400 block of Dairy Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:56 p.m. — Deputies responded to a burglary on Wawawai Road in Colton.
7:18 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on F Street in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
10:39 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Leepike Court.
12:18 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 600 block of Ridge Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:42 p.m. — Officers recovered a vehicle on the 1000 block of Camps Canyon Road in Troy.
Police responded to three medical calls in Latah County on Thursday.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.