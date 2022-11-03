PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:15 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 100 block of Main Street.
11:39 a.m. — Offices, fire and EMS responded to an injury crash on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
1:56 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
4:03 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.
4:42 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Hillside Drive.
6 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Stadium Way.
6:45 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Terre View Drive.
6:49 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to an injury crash on Lybecker Road. A person was transported to the hospital.
6:50 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian injury crash on the 800 block of B Street.
7:25 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a crash with unknown injuries on Johnson Road.
7:53 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.
8:16 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
10:22 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
10:25 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to an electrical hazard when a tree fell on a power line on the 1000 block of Lake Street.
10:28 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on State Route 270.
11:10 p.m. — Police responded to an electrical hazard when a branch fell on power lines and blew a transformer on the 600 block of Illinois Street.
Officers and fire responded to an electrical hazard when a tree fell on a house and power lines on the 900 block of C Street overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way overnight.
Police and fire responded to a fallen power line laying in the roadway and on a vehicle on the 300 block of Kamiaken Street overnight.
A suspicious person was reported on the 700 block of Reaney Way overnight.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
2:04 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Chinook Drive.
4:17 p.m. — Officers responded to an intoxicated person on the 1300 block of Stadium Way.
5:20 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
5:55 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to an overdose on the 1200 block of Stadium Way. The patient was transported to the hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:25 p.m. — A one-vehicle injury crash was reported on Johnson Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
10:16 a.m. — Gas was siphoned from a vehicle on Perimeter Drive and Idaho Avenue.
4:12 p.m. — An electric skateboard was reported stolen from the Wallace Complex on Sixth Street.
5:13 p.m. — A disorderly man was reported at Winco yelling at a woman.
9:48 p.m. — A transformer caught fire on the 300 block of North Jefferson Street.
10:41 p.m. — Police arrested a woman for suspicion of unlawful entry and being under the influence of a controlled substance in public on the 1200 block of South Logan Street.
Tuesday
1:11 a.m. — A down tree damaged a vehicle and partially blocked Perimeter Drive.
1:56 a.m. — A down tree blocked the roadway on D and Hayes streets.
3:07 a.m. — A transformer caught fire on the 1000 block of North Mountain View Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:15 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on East Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
9:35 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.