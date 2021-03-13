LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:09 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
12:13 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of South Main Street in Troy.
11:14 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at the Hillbilly Bar and Grill in Kendrick.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
March 5
Elyjah Fowler, 25, and Jennifer Creegan, 28, both of Moscow
Monday
Angelo Funaro, 22, and Rebecca Ebenroth, 21, both of Moscow
Thursday
Robin Cloninger, 38, and Jane Farden, 37, both of Garfield
Sentencings
Wednesday
Christy Voegtle, 59, of Deary, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to two years of probation, 48 hours of community service in lieu of six days in jail, ordered to pay $602.50 in fines, fees and court costs and her driver’s license was suspended 150 days.
Brian Bergman, 57, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, five days in jail and 40 hours of community service in lieu of the other five days in jail, ordered to pay $602.50 in fines, fees and court costs and his driver’s license was suspended 150 days.
Justin Townsend, 42, of Moscow, was convicted of exhibition of a deadly weapon and sentenced to one year of probation, three days in jail and ordered to pay $357.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
Thursday
Eric Chaney, 30, of Boise, was convicted of assault to commit a serious felony (rape). He was sentenced to five years of probation, 15 years in prison, ordered to pay $5,000 in fines, fees and court costs to the victim and an additional $245.50 in fines, fees and court costs. He also must pay restitution to the victim and register as a sex offender.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
4:44 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of Lemhi Drive.
6:11 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1900 block of South Main Street.
12:09 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery and malicious injury to property on the 100 block of North Lilly Street. He was also taken to Gritman Medical Center on a voluntary mental hold.
2:21 p.m. — A moose was reportedly weak and sick on the 200 block of North Asbury Street. Police were unable to locate the animal.
3:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported in the Dollar Tree parking lot.
3:56 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
4:18 p.m. — A 37-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of trespassing at Walmart.
5:02 p.m. — A moose was reported on the 400 block of Residence Street.
6:48 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was taken to Gritman for a sore neck after he was allegedly rear-ended by another vehicle on South Mountain View Road and East Third Street. A 47-year-old man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving.
9:47 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
10:23 p.m. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of commercial burglary and possession of heroin at Walmart.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:17 a.m. — Caller reporting that at 7 a.m. someone on Terre View Drive screamed profanities, started playing music and ran the vacuum. The caller believes it is retaliation from a noise complaint last night.
10:08 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on Merman Drive. No patient needed transport to the hospital.
3:58 p.m. — A man was trespassed from Dissmore’s after opening a product in the store and consuming it.