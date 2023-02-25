LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Wednesday
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Wednesday
Toby Eugene Richardson, 26, and Hannah Gordon Cowperthwaite, 26, both of Kendrick
Thursday
Kaleb Glen Bass, 28, of White Bird, and Emma Minke McMain, 28, of Friday Harbor, Wash.
Divorces
Tuesday
Jake Edward Donica and Lauren O’Neill
Megan Elizabeth Jacks and Nathaniel Corbett Jacks
WHITMAN COUNTY
Divorces
Feb. 15
Steve Morton and Tina Boss
James Edward Nelson and Lisa Jean Nelson
Feb. 16
Leslie Leona-Marie Avery and Zachary Allen Avery
Marsha Mari Jarosch and Nicholas Ron Jarosch
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:10 a.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported on the 300 block of Baker Street.
12:27 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of North Main Street.
7:38 p.m. — An injured person was reported on the 300 block of Styner Avenue, but nobody was transported to the hospital.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:43 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on Willow Street in Potlatch.
6:38 p.m. — An outbuilding caught fire on Kasper Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
1:32 p.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old woman under suspicion of fourth-degree assault, third degree malicious mischief and unlawful imprisonment on the 300 block of Robert Street.
1:37 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
2:29 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of Walnut Street.
11:13 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:19 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Pennington Road in St. John.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.