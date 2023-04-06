10:33 a.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious package left by a driver on the sidewalk on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.
7:35 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of harassment on the 800 block of Opal Street.
Automobile theft was reported on the 700 block of Maple Street overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:04 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Kirkendahl Road in Pullman.
11:11 a.m. — Theft was reported on U.S. Route 195 in Rosalia.
5:39 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Hayward Road in Pullman.
7 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree driving with a suspended license on Pine City Malden Road in Malden.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:16 a.m. — A tractor-trailer with an excavator hit a traffic light on South Main Street and East Palouse River Drive.
11:42 a.m. — A fence was damaged at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
2:41 p.m. — Moscow Pawn reported someone sold them 24 fake silver coins.
8:21 p.m. — A 52-year-old woman allegedly set a jacket on fire on the front porch of a trailer home on the 500 block of Empire Lane. The home was not damaged and there were no injuries. There have been no charges as of Wednesday morning.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:42 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Jackson Street in Moscow.
5:06 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Hilliard Corner Road.