LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Robert Seward, 54, and Karen Sawyer, 50, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Kyler Holbrook, 24, and Rebecca Cochran, 22, both of Power, Mont.
Thursday
Catie Phelps, 32, and Joseph Lowry, 27, both of Potlatch
Divorces
Aug. 28
Stephen Kwiatkowski and Alejandra Lopez
Tuesday
Carmel Collum and James Mital
Sentencings
Tuesday
Paul Wesselmann, 40, of Coeur d’Alene, was convicted of open container of alcohol and fined $257.50.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:21 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on College Avenue and South Jackson Street.
12:55 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 100 block of South Asbury Street.
2:27 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 500 block of South Jackson Street. A 21-year-old male passenger was taken to Gritman Medical Center for an alcohol detoxification.
8:52 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
10:25 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 700 block of South Meadows Street.
10:43 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on North Almon and West C streets.
11:31 a.m. — A 33-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on West Sixth and South Jackson streets.
1:39 p.m. — Vehicle registration tags were possibly stolen from a vehicle on the 200 block of North Washington Street.
3:34 p.m. — A wallet was possibly stolen in the Walmart parking lot.
4:48 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.
6:10 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of South Jackson Street.
7:54 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and driving without a license on the 400 block of North Main Street. Another 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of frequenting a place where marijuana was used.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:19 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1600 block of Drury Road near Deary.
6:09 a.m. — A single-vehicle injury crash was reported on the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
6:24 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Highway 95 near Viola.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
6:58 a.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly stealing medication on Kamiaken Street.
8:43 a.m. — A debit card was reported stolen at Dissmore’s.
2 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Westwood Drive.
5:37 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Main Street and Bishop Boulevard.
6:04 p.m. — Items were reported stolen from a residence on California Street.
8:26 p.m. — Infractions were issued after police responded to a report of people not social distancing or wearing masks on B Street.
8:38 p.m. — An infraction was issued after a report of people not social distancing or wearing masks on Monroe Street.
9:29 p.m. — An infraction was issued after a report of people not social distancing or wearing masks on Colorado Street.
Friday
12:16 a.m. — An infraction was issued after a report of people not social distancing or wearing masks on Maple Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:37 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Ickes Road in Palouse.
5:47 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing on State Route 27 in Pullman.