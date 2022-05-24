LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:18 a.m. — A vehicle slid off Highway 8 in Deary.
10:48 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Front Street in Troy.
Saturday
11:13 a.m. — A vehicle collision occurred on Highway 8 in Troy.
8:02 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Camera Road in Moscow.
Sunday
8:06 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 9 in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:45 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
9:01 a.m. — Police responded to a report of people arguing about a woman getting an abortion at Planned Parenthood.
4:30 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
Saturday
5:44 a.m. — An overdose was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
7:49 a.m. — A tree reportedly fell on cars on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
11:13 a.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Sunset Drive following a mental health crisis.
8:25 p.m. — Police charged a 20-year-old subject with suspicion of possessing a false ID.
9:21 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
Sunday
7:58 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of Southeast Water Street.
8:35 a.m. — Multiple vehicle prowls were reported on the 800 block of Southeast Meadow Vale Drive.
10:30 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Pioneer Way.
10:52 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Jackson Street.
2 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Southeast High Street.
3:01 p.m. — A woman was reported for smoking meth in a laundry room on Spaulding Street. She was issued a drug referral form.
Monday
4:14 a.m. — An overdose was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:48 a.m. — Littering was reported on Wawawai Pullman and Union Flat roads.
7:04 p.m. — A driver was issued a citation following a one-vehicle accident on Farmington and Seltice roads in Farmington.
Sunday
10:12 a.m. — Controlled substances were reported on Main Street in Colfax.