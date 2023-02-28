PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:22 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for alleged eluding, second-degree burglary and third-degree theft on Johnson Road.
11:24 a.m. — Officers responded to a rape in Pullman.
Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Monroe Street overnight.
Theft was reported two times in Pullman on Friday.
Saturday
6:33 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
3:24 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of two warrants and obstruction on the 1100 block of Markley Drive.
6:02 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street.
Trespassing was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Valley Road overnight.
Sunday
2:29 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Viento Drive.
5:29 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to an overdose on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.
WSU POLICE
Friday
11:18 a.m. — Officers arrested a 37-year-old man for alleged second degree assault on Forest Way.
3:10 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to an unconscious man on the 1500 block of Terrell Mall.
8:19 p.m. — Theft was reported on North Fairway Road.
Saturday
12 p.m. — Theft was reported on Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:49 a.m. — Automobile theft was reported on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.
Saturday
3:32 p.m. — Theft was reported on Richardson Avenue in Malden.
4:51 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Washingon State Route 27 in Pullman.
7:17 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a victim with a stab wound on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Sunday
12:26 p.m. — Deputies and EMS responded to an unknown injury crash on Almota Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1 p.m. — Officers responded to a theft in progress at Safeway.
Theft was reported on Troy Road overnight.
Saturday
12:50 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the Latah County Fairgrounds.
5:07 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Blaine Street.
Officers arrested a man under suspicion of a DUI on the 1000 block of West A Street overnight.
Sunday
Two reports of theft were made in Moscow Sunday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:17 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 300 block of Water Street in Juliaetta.
6:38 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a structure fire on the 1100 block of Kasper Road in Moscow.
Saturday
6:41 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Showalter Road in Moscow.
Sunday
7:38 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Drury Road in Deary.