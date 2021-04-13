PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
2:59 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Fisk Street.
5:03 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on Lake Street.
8:57 p.m. — Police responded to a suicidal person in Pullman.
10:49 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Davis Way.
Saturday
1:51 a.m. — Police responded to a suspicious person on Kenny Drive.
9:11 a.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on State Route 195 and Gimlin Road.
11:18 p.m. — Police were unable to locate the source of a reported loud explosion and white light in the area of Brandi Way.
11:38 p.m. — Fireworks were reported in the area of Brandi Way.
Sunday
12:07 a.m. — A subject was warned for pandemic violations on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:33 a.m. — A male passed out on the sidewalk of Brandi Way was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
5:05 a.m. — An assault was reported on Terre View Drive.
2:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Center Street.
9:18 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man hitting and yelling at a dog on Northwood Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:29 a.m. — A controlled substance issue was reported at Floyd’s Cannabis on Pullman Airport Road.
8:38 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Island Street in Colfax.
Saturday
11:12 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a homeless man living on a resident’s property in St. John.
5:42 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Hume and Huggins roads in Oakesdale.
Sunday
5:29 p.m. — A rollover accident was reported on Uniontown East Road in Uniontown. One patient was transported to the hospital.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:29 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of South Main Street.
5:16 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 1400 block of West A Street.
9:05 p.m. — A stolen Subaru Outback was recovered at Safeway.
11:16 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Deakin Avenue.
11:17 p.m. — About 50 “college kids” were reportedly running in and out of traffic on West Pullman Road near Tri-State Outfitters “making it a game.”
11:45 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
Saturday
12:22 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.
10:32 a.m. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at the Hillcrest Motel.
12:45 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a recreational vehicle on the 900 block of North Polk Street.
2:54 p.m. — A fight among family members was reported on the 1900 block of Fletcher Place. Police are investigating.
3:16 p.m. — A woman reportedly left her cellphone in a Rosauers bathroom and it was gone when she returned to retrieve it.
4:40 p.m. — A group of people were reportedly not wearing face masks at Slice Taphouse on East Second Street.
4:49 p.m. — The soft top of a vehicle was reportedly cut and two days later, beer was poured into the vehicle through an open window on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
8:13 p.m. — A possible theft of pallets was reported near Palouse Mall.
Sunday
4:52 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1400 block of Ridge Road.
11:10 a.m. — A purse was reportedly stolen at Safeway.
12:01 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of aggravated battery after allegedly hitting a woman he is in a relationship with a pool cue at the Idaho Inn. The man reportedly left the inn and was arrested by Idaho State Police on U.S. Highway 95 at the top of the Lewiston hill.
3:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Third and South Main streets.
8:32 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:54 a.m. — A 40-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at Bottoms Up Tavern in Juliaetta.
2:46 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 400 block of North Laurel Street in Genesee.
5:54 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on Highway 95 near Genesee.
Sunday
7:37 a.m. — A cabin was reportedly broken into and two motorcycles and a generator were reported stolen on the 1600 block of Park Road near Deary. The sheriff’s office has two suspects.