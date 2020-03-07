LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Feb. 28
Austin Hengen, 26, and Madeline Brown, 26, both of Moscow
Joshua Warfield, 33, and Sarah Mahaffy, 33, both of Moscow
Matthew Neu, 18, and Hannah Griffin, 20, both of Moscow
Feb. 29
Peter Olsoy, 31, and Katie Sorensen, 31, both of Pullman
March 1
Taylor Dowler, 23, and Mary Woods, 22 both of Princeton
Divorces
Rayce Bird and Candi Christensen
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Feb. 21
Anna Elizabeth Bonzo, 20, of Pullman, and Kegan Michael Williams, 20, of Latah, Wash.
Feb. 26
Richard Osorio, 28, and Magda Gabriela Pena Oyolue, both of Pullman
Thursday
Chuang Chen, 36, and Yixuan Ciao, 34, both of Pullman
Sentencings
Feb. 21
Jeremy Michael Robinson, 40, was convicted of harassment domestic violence and sentenced to three days in jail with three days suspended.
Brooklyn Stakiewicz, 23, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended.
Jose Mata, 28, was convicted of fourth-degree assault and sentenced to two days in jail with two days suspended.
Wednesday
Trevor Pease, 29, was convicted of third-degree driving with a suspended license and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 83 days suspended.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
12:27 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious person on Northeast Terre View Drive and determined nothing suspicious was occuring.
12:32 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Bleasner Drive.
1:08 p.m. — A person suffered an injured arm after crashing a bike at Pullman High School. The subject was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital in a private car.
Friday
1:30 p.m. — A man found sitting on a sidewalk with a head injury on Colorado Street was taken to PRH. Police are investigating.
2:22 a.m. — A driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Providence Court.
3:50 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm after allegedly firing a Winchester outside his apartment on Valley Road. There were no injuries, and police could not find any damage.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:08 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of meth on State Route 193.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
9:15 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call at Streit Perham.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:52 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly taken without the owner’s permission on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:06 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Ridge Road.
2:14 a.m. — Officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 100 block of South Van Buren Street.
6:02 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the corner of North Line Street and West Pullman Road.
6:16 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported on South Main Street.
7:26 a.m. — Theft of tobacco products was reported on West Third Street.
8:15 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported near the intersection of North Cleveland and East F streets.
10:12 a.m. — Shoplifting was reported on the 400 block of West Third Street.
10:18 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
11:51 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Peterson Drive.
2:07 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of North Mountain View Road.
3:10 p.m. — A suspected “crack pipe” was found and reported on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
4:08 p.m. — A possible DUI-related collision was reported on White Avenue.
4:14 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 900 block of Plum Court.
4:23 p.m. — Someone was reportedly being threatening with a knife on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
4:26 p.m. — Mail theft was reported on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
5 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 800 block of West C Street.
5:17 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Joseph Street.
6:05 p.m. — A drug overdose was reported on the 1900 block of Ilene Drive. One person was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
8:13 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of South Washington and East Third streets.
8:44 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 600 block of Elm Street.
9:43 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
10:28 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly scratched with a key on Stadium Drive.
Friday
3:18 a.m. — An intoxicated person was reportedly running around naked and hallucinating on the 1900 block of Ilene Drive.
6:05 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a woman wearing a blanket who was reportedly crying on the sidewalk near the 700 block of West Palouse River Drive. Officers were unable to locate the woman.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:42 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
8:40 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Main Street in Juliaetta.
9:08 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 1000 block of Harris Road in Deary.
10:05 a.m. — A possible medical emergency was reported on the 400 block of Idaho Street in Deary.
10:12 a.m. — A medical problem was reported on the 1400 block of State Highway 99 in Kendrick.
12:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 400 block of South Main Street in Troy.
12:49 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1200 block of Cedar Ridge Road in Kendrick.
4:36 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
5:06 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 300 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
6:27 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
10:57 p.m. — A medical problem was reported on the 700 block of Line Street in Deary.