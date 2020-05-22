PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:33 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
9:26 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
10 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported trying to sell a chain saw on North Grand Avenue.
7:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Turner Drive.
10:21 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Anthony Street.
Thursday
1:52 a.m. — Racist remarks and threats were reported at Evolve on Main.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:07 a.m. — A 69-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault in Lamont.
2:53 p.m. — A camper, sink and a set of tires were reported abandoned on Wawawai Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
3:57 a.m. — Newspapers were reported stolen on South Blaine and Kenneth streets.
11:45 a.m. — Threatening messages were reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
12:42 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 2300 block of West Pullman Road.
12:55 p.m. — A female reported someone fraudulently opened a credit card in her name on the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive.
3:34 p.m. — Forging equipment and an anvil were reported stolen from the University of Idaho machine shop on the 800 block of Perimeter Drive.
6:36 p.m. — A cellphone was reported stolen at East City Park.