PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

6:33 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

9:26 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.

10 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported trying to sell a chain saw on North Grand Avenue.

7:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Turner Drive.

10:21 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Anthony Street.

Thursday

1:52 a.m. — Racist remarks and threats were reported at Evolve on Main.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:07 a.m. — A 69-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault in Lamont.

2:53 p.m. — A camper, sink and a set of tires were reported abandoned on Wawawai Road.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

3:57 a.m. — Newspapers were reported stolen on South Blaine and Kenneth streets.

11:45 a.m. — Threatening messages were reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.

12:42 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 2300 block of West Pullman Road.

12:55 p.m. — A female reported someone fraudulently opened a credit card in her name on the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive.

3:34 p.m. — Forging equipment and an anvil were reported stolen from the University of Idaho machine shop on the 800 block of Perimeter Drive.

6:36 p.m. — A cellphone was reported stolen at East City Park.

