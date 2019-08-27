MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:56 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Troy Road and South Adams streets.
9:01 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on East D Street and North Mountain View Road.
9:05 a.m. — Lettering was reportedly stolen from Christ Church on the 500 block of South Main Street.
11:25 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at the University of Idaho Student Recreation Center.
1:57 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Moscow Food Co-op.
2:51 p.m. — Fraudulent transactions were reportedly made on a credit card belonging to a woman on the 600 block of Homestead Place. A woman tried using the card number in Oklahoma and she was arrested.
4:44 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at the Taj Grocery parking lot on West Third Street.
5:02 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on North Mountain View Road and East F Street.
10:11 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
10:17 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of North Home Street.
10:43 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
Saturday
2:27 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Line Street and West Pullman Road.
9:45 a.m. — A noise complaint was made at the Moscow School District Community Playfields on Joseph Street. It was determined a soccer game was in session.
3:10 p.m. — A male reportedly tried using a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
3:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at the Moscow School District Community Playfields on Joseph Street.
4:52 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Wells Fargo on South Main Street.
6:55 p.m. — Tires and wheels were reportedly stolen on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
8:24 p.m. — Female roommates were reportedly arguing and pushing each other at The Grove apartments on East Southview Avenue.
10:36 p.m. — Domestic battery and sexual battery were reported on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
10:37 p.m. — A vehicle was possibly keyed in the Walmart parking lot in May.
11:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Railroad Street.
Sunday
12:04 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
12:48 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1900 block of East F Street.
1:29 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on King Street.
2:02 a.m. — An individual reportedly urinated on West Third and South Jackson streets.
6:47 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was reportedly found sleeping in another person’s living room on the 1100 block of East E Street. The man told police he drank too much alcohol and did not know how he ended up there.
9:42 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on South Washington and Lewis streets.
10:34 a.m. — Two males — 17 and 13 — reportedly tried to break up a dog fight on the 1600 block of East Sixth Street. The 17-year-old was reportedly bitten on the head and taken to Gritman Medical Center.
12:51 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
8:18 p.m. — Four juvenile males reportedly vandalized a girl’s bicycle at Lena Whitmore Elementary School on South Blaine Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:04 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported at Idlers Rest Road near Moscow.
9:03 p.m. — A window on a camper was reportedly broken on Three Bear Road near Kendrick.
Saturday
2:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Miller Street in Viola.
3:32 p.m. — Multiple people reportedly heard gunshots on Moscow Mountain Road near Moscow but deputies were unable to locate the source of the sound.
6:24 p.m. — A 22-year-old Moscow man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving after a noninjury traffic accident at Laird Park near Harvard.
Sunday
7:49 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Miller Street in Viola.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:04 a.m. — Police responded to a juvenile having behavior issues on Kamiaken Street.
8:31 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.
8:46 a.m. — Police responded to a report that someone was dumping trash on the 1300 block of Northwest Kenny Drive without permission.
12:20 p.m. — Medication was reported stolen on the 900 block of Northeast Maple Street.
1:05 p.m. — A vehicle was reported damaged on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:07 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Stadium Way and North Grand Avenue.
1:57 p.m. — A resident on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard wanted a subject trespassed.
3:25 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Park Street.
4:08 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 400 block of Northwest Sunset Drive and determined the subject was fine.
4:40 p.m. — Police responded to a possible theft at Walmart.
4:48 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 1800 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:49 p.m. — A juvenile boy was transported to the hospital after a report of disorderly conduct on Kamiaken Street.
6:58 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
8:23 p.m. — Cash was reported stolen from a purse on the 500 block of Northeast Morton Street.
11:11 p.m. — A man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital by a private car after a dancing pole fell on his toe on the 500 block of Northeast Oak Street.
Saturday
12:33 p.m. — An unconscious man was transported to PRH from the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
7:53 a.m. — A golf cart trailer was reported missing from the 2000 block of South Grand Avenue.
9:49 p.m. — A vehicle ran out of gas and blocked traffic on Stadium Way and North Grand Avenue.
2:16 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of West Main Street.
6:42 p.m. — Police responded to an unconscious person on the 1600 block of Northeast Lower Drive.
8:20 p.m. — A dog was believed to be stolen from the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.
10:10 p.m. — An unconscious male was transported to PRH from the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
Sunday
11:30 a.m. — A person was taken into protective custody after a report of possible self-harm on Fairmount Road.
4:15 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Stadium Way and North Grand Avenue.
6:23 p.m. — One person was transported to PRH following a report of disorderly conduct on Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:29 a.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on U.S. Highway 195.
3:05 a.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Brandi Way in Pullman.
6:20 p.m. — A subject was transported to Whitman Hospital and Medical Center following a vehicle accident on Cashup Flat Road near Steptoe.
7:45 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Wawawai Road.
Saturday
2:46 a.m. — Deputies cited and released a man for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Stadium Way.
Sunday
3:30 p.m. — A resident on North I Street in Albion reported someone cut their fence, letting their goat out.
11:48 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Mill Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
12:18 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 700 block of Southeast Forest Way.
5:16 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Troy Mall.
11:47 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession in Honors Hall.
Saturday
12:23 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession in Honors Hall.
8:13 p.m. — A golf cart was reported stolen at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Sunday
2:14 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.