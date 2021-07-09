PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

11:12 a.m. — Officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on the 500 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

12:10 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

12:54 p.m. — Police received a request for a welfare check on the 100 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.

1:39 p.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Shoemaker Place.

4:01 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of Northwest Park West Drive.

5:21 p.m. — An officer performed a welfare check on a woman asking people if she could borrow their phone on the 700 block of Southeast South Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

6:38 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on State Route 27 near Palouse.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

10:12 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Rosauers.

10:41 a.m. — A 38-year-old man and 40-year-old woman who are both on probation allegedly had marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the 1200 block of South Main Street. The information was forwarded to the probation office.

11:42 a.m. — A phone charger and CDs were allegedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 200 block of Farm Road.

9:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of South Main Street.

11:26 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of West C Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

2:42 a.m. — A 48-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

7:21 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1300 block of Old Avon Road near Deary.

Five fire-related calls were reported.

