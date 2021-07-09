PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:12 a.m. — Officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on the 500 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
12:10 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
12:54 p.m. — Police received a request for a welfare check on the 100 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.
1:39 p.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Shoemaker Place.
4:01 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of Northwest Park West Drive.
5:21 p.m. — An officer performed a welfare check on a woman asking people if she could borrow their phone on the 700 block of Southeast South Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:38 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on State Route 27 near Palouse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:12 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Rosauers.
10:41 a.m. — A 38-year-old man and 40-year-old woman who are both on probation allegedly had marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the 1200 block of South Main Street. The information was forwarded to the probation office.
11:42 a.m. — A phone charger and CDs were allegedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 200 block of Farm Road.
9:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of South Main Street.
11:26 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of West C Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:42 a.m. — A 48-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
7:21 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1300 block of Old Avon Road near Deary.
Five fire-related calls were reported.