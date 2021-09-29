PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:35 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an overdose on the 600 block of Northeast Reaney Way. The patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
7:48 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of graffiti on the 600 block of Northeast Illinois Street.
9:32 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1500 block of Northwest Leland Drive.
12:20 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 1200 block of Northwest State Street.
12:54 p.m. — Police responded to a report of three individuals smoking marijuana in a vehicle on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
8:22 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Southwest Clarkson Court.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
12:38 a.m. — Police contacted five individuals for possession of marijuana on the 1300 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:04 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on North Howard Street in Tekoa.
3:13 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported at a business on D Street in Endicott.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:07 a.m. — A man told police he has anxiety about staying at his house on Creekside Lane because someone killed themselves at that location.
7:50 a.m. — Equipment was reported stolen from trucks on Palouse River Drive.
8:33 a.m. — A possible break-in occurred at the University of Idaho’s Art and Architecture building.
10:42 p.m. — A pressure washer was stolen from the 400 block of East Sixth Street.
3:10 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man entering Sonic Drive-In and telling people to kill themselves.
5:41 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of North Jefferson Street.
11:26 p.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on the 1000 block of North Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:41 a.m. — Tools were stolen from a construction site on the 1000 block of Swede Lane in Moscow.
11:59 a.m. — A physical altercation occurred on Mica Mountain Road in Deary. There were no injuries or arrests.
8:30 p.m. — Deputies determined a driver involved on a noninjury collision on Onaway Road in Princeton was intoxicated.