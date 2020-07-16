MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:10 a.m. — A possible physical dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
12:46 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
7:01 a.m. — A fire in a vehicle engine compartment was extinguished on Lewis and South Washington streets.
11:29 a.m. — A U.S. Postal Service carrier was reportedly bitten by a dog while delivering a package on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
11:45 a.m. — A possible physical dispute was reported on the 300 block of North Howard Street.
1:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of West A Street.
2:54 p.m. — A man on the 400 block of North Almon Street was reportedly scammed out of $25,000 after he believed he won $2.5 million from Publishers Clearing House.
5:48 p.m. — A hit-and-run involving a bicyclist was reported at Jimmy John’s on South Jackson Street.
7:05 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
10:15 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Paradise Hills Church of God on Northwood Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:15 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1000 block of South Avon Road near Deary.
6:31 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 200 block of Reservoir Street in Kendrick.
10:37 p.m. — A stove fire was reported at an apartment on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch. No damage was reported.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:07 a.m. — Two needles were found outside on the 600 block of Bishop Boulevard.
7:40 a.m. — A moose was found in a construction area at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport and was encouraged out of the area.
8:34 a.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported on West Main Street.
2:19 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of vehicle prowling and robbery on State Street.
4:33 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Harvey Road.
8:56 p.m. — Wood was reported stolen from a property on C Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:55 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Hamilton Park in Colfax.
3:20 p.m. — One person was arrested following a domestic dispute call on State Street in Pullman.
4:40 p.m. — A motorcycle was reported stolen in Colfax.
7:57 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Wawawai Pullman Road.