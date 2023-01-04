MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:36 a.m. — A patient at Gritman Medical Center was reportedly physical with others.
9:57 a.m. — A driver’s license was reported stolen at John’s Alley.
10:02 p.m. — Clothes were reported stolen from a laundry room on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
Saturday
1:30 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at John’s Alley.
4:17 p.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart.
7:51 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant on Sixth and Garfield streets.
9:07 p.m. — A resident on the 600 block of Styner Avenue reported a suspicious male knocking on their bedroom window.
10:03 p.m. — Police arrested a female for a warrant on Main and A streets.
Sunday
12:58 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 400 block of North Adams Street. The person refused transport to the hospital.
1:21 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Safeway.
8:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Walmart.
Monday
6:45 a.m. — Reporters were blocking King Road and shining lights into neighboring yards.
7:47 a.m. — Two people were cited for drug possession on the 400 block of College Avenue.
2:04 p.m. — A three-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on the 800 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
7:44 p.m. — A collision with injuries was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Kendrick.
Sunday
2:24 a.m. — A battery was reported on Old Pullman Road.
2:36 p.m. — A theft was reported on Park Road in Deary.
Monday
11:10 a.m. — A theft was reported on Dry Creek Lane in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:51 a.m. — Police arrested a 33-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree theft on Alcora Drive.
1:18 p.m. — Police responded to a vicious dog complaint on Marcia and Panorama drives.
5:11 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Warren Road.
Saturday
3:41 p.m. — Police arrested a 31-year-old man for a warrant on Old Moscow Road.
4:23 p.m. — Police arrested a 32-year-old man for suspicion of hit-and-run after a collision on Bishop Boulevard and Harvest Drive.
11:04 p.m. — Police arrested a 32-year-old man for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief on the 400 block of Northeast Morton Street.
11:26 p.m. — Police arrested a subject for suspicion of DUI on Paradise and Main streets.
Sunday
2:28 a.m. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on North Grand Avenue and Ritchie Street.
6:57 p.m. — A threat was made against a person at Walmart.
Monday
11:44 a.m. — A fire was reported on Whitman and Kamiaken streets but no fire emergency was found.
8:50 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:06 a.m. — Deputies responded to a mental health issue in Endicott.
1:42 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 51-year-old Uniontown man for suspicion of fourth-degree assault following a domestic dispute call on Woodworth Street in Uniontown.
5:11 p.m. — A 24-year-old Federal Way, Wash., man was arrested for suspicion of burglary on Warren Road in Pullman.