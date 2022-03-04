MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

7:50 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Pullman Road and Perimeter Drive.

8:43 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.

10:55 a.m. — Road rage was reported on Sixth and Main streets.

12:29 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1100 block of King Road.

12:40 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Second and Main streets.

4:49 p.m. — A kitchen fire was reported at Colter’s Creek Winery on Main Street.

4:49 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.

6:49 p.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

7:15 p.m. — A woman reported a man pointed a gun at her outside Super 8 Motel and fled. The suspect is unknown.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:36 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check at Clanton Lane in Harvard.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

9:10 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of theft on the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.

1:31 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

7:36 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Southwest Spruce Street.

Wednesday

2:05 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast B Street.

11:32 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 1600 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

5:09 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

2:16 a.m. — A woman was arrested on North Howard Street in Tekoa on suspicion of assault and domestic violence.

2:28 p.m. — A sex offender was registered in Whitman County.

