MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:50 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Pullman Road and Perimeter Drive.
8:43 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
10:55 a.m. — Road rage was reported on Sixth and Main streets.
12:29 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1100 block of King Road.
12:40 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Second and Main streets.
4:49 p.m. — A kitchen fire was reported at Colter’s Creek Winery on Main Street.
4:49 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
6:49 p.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
7:15 p.m. — A woman reported a man pointed a gun at her outside Super 8 Motel and fled. The suspect is unknown.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:36 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check at Clanton Lane in Harvard.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:10 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of theft on the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
1:31 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
7:36 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Southwest Spruce Street.
Wednesday
2:05 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast B Street.
11:32 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 1600 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
5:09 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:16 a.m. — A woman was arrested on North Howard Street in Tekoa on suspicion of assault and domestic violence.
2:28 p.m. — A sex offender was registered in Whitman County.