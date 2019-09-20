PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:26 a.m. — A subject was taken to the hospital from Ann Street following a report of possible self-harm.
3:27 p.m. — A subject was trespassed from the Community Action Center for disorderly conduct.
4:31 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
5:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Turner Drive.
5:56 p.m. — Police located fireworks in the area of the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:58 p.m. — Police responded to a reported vehicle-versus-deer collision on Terre View Drive and State Route 270.
9:19 p.m. — A subject was taken to the hospital following a welfare check on Clay Court.
11:03 p.m. — A man was trespassed from Stubblefields for disorderly conduct.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:31 p.m. — A subject was taken to the hospital from St. John after a report of choking.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
3:53 p.m. — A reported missing person from Stimson Hall was found.
11:23 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of marijuana on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:02 a.m. — $540.49 was reported stolen from an unlocked safe at Palouse Habitat for Humanity on North Main Street. A door was reportedly left unlocked.
12:45 p.m. — A man reportedly took a poster board from a demonstration group on the University of Idaho campus. The group recovered the undamaged poster board.
2:17 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Washington and East Third streets.
5:27 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
5:29 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Washington and East Fifth streets.
7:54 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West Third and South Asbury streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:19 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
3:43 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 5300 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
7:33 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near mile marker 7 on State Highway 9 outside Deary.
8:36 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery on the 1300 block of Lundquist Lane near Moscow.