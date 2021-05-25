MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:51 a.m. — A loud leaf blower was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
11:48 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported in Moscow. Police are investigating.
5:50 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 1100 block of South Main Street.
7:06 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol on West Third and South Jackson streets.
Saturday
10:34 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly smashed on the 200 block of Sunrise Drive.
11:27 a.m. — A person was reportedly repeatedly hitting a handicapped sign with the bumper of a car outside of Ross.
2:15 p.m. — A male on Lauder and Taylor avenues was reportedly walking with his pants undone. Police were unable to locate the person.
8:26 p.m. — A 60-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol on the 700 block of West Pullman Road.
Sunday
12:56 a.m. — A male reportedly tried to use another person’s passport to enter Mingles Bar and Grill. Police were unable to locate the male.
9:23 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 300 block of South Cleveland Street.
2:15 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Stinker Station.
3:06 p.m. — A dog reportedly bit another dog at Guy Wicks Field on West Sixth Street. The injury was minor and police are investigating.
4:40 p.m. — Two men reportedly physically fought on the 200 block of Henley Street.
6:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Van Buren streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
1:02 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow. No one was taken to the hospital.
3:17 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 3300 block of West Twin Road near Moscow.
Sunday
6:06 a.m. — A single-vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 66 and Highway 95 near Viola. The driver reported having a mild concussion but did not seek medical attention.
9:52 a.m. — Joyriding was reported on the 1000 block of Wild Iris Lane near Moscow.
7:15 p.m. — A driver reportedly struck a tree after taking a corner too fast on the 3700 block of Moscow Mountain Road near Moscow. The driver was taken to Gritman Medical Center with unknown injuries.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:52 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested following a domestic dispute on Northwood Drive.
9:28 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of obstructing a public servant on Terre View Drive.
Saturday
1:53 a.m. — Medics performed a welfare check on Kamiaken and Whitman streets.
9:45 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Terre View Drive.
4:32 .m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for failure to transfer registration on Maiden Lane.
Sunday
3:35 p.m. — A resident on Harrison Street was reportedly throwing rocks at cars.
9:22 p.m. — A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Fisk Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12 p.m. — A man was arrested on Oak Street in Colfax for suspicion of possession of stolen property.
7:16 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Second Street in Albion.
7:56 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Hillcrest Drive in Colfax.
10:15 p.m. — A suicidal subject was taken to the hospital from Tekoa.
Sunday
2:14 a.m. — A man was arrested on State Route 195 in Colton for suspicion of DUI.
7:47 a.m. — An unattended death was reported in Tekoa.