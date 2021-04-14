PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:30 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of breathing problems at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
7:38 a.m. — Police responded to a trespassing complaint on Fisk Street.
11:56 a.m. — A person reported feeling threatened on Maiden Lane.
1:09 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Nye Street.
1:28 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Johnson Avenue.
3:22 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Maiden Lane.
4:13 p.m. — Gas caps were reportedly tampered with at University Collision on South Grand Avenue.
5:41 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Bishop Boulevard and East Main Street.
9:44 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
11:01 p.m. — An intoxicated man was reportedly scaring customers at a Tesoro gas station on North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:38 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a speeding combine in Farmington.
10:45 a.m. — A loose bull was reported on Rock Springs Road in LaCrosse.
6:29 p.m. — A 31-year-old Pullman man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Main Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:40 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Moscow Building Supply.
8:18 a.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from Moscow Building Supply. Two females were each served a trespass notice.
11:42 a.m. — A man and woman were each served a trespass notice to not enter each other’s property on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
11:56 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 400 block of Indian Hills Drive.
1:03 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
7:54 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
10:20 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Pullman Road and Warbonnet Drive.