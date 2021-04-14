PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

6:30 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of breathing problems at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.

7:38 a.m. — Police responded to a trespassing complaint on Fisk Street.

11:56 a.m. — A person reported feeling threatened on Maiden Lane.

1:09 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Nye Street.

1:28 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Johnson Avenue.

3:22 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Maiden Lane.

4:13 p.m. — Gas caps were reportedly tampered with at University Collision on South Grand Avenue.

5:41 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Bishop Boulevard and East Main Street.

9:44 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.

11:01 p.m. — An intoxicated man was reportedly scaring customers at a Tesoro gas station on North Grand Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

10:38 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a speeding combine in Farmington.

10:45 a.m. — A loose bull was reported on Rock Springs Road in LaCrosse.

6:29 p.m. — A 31-year-old Pullman man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Main Street in Colfax.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

7:40 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Moscow Building Supply.

8:18 a.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from Moscow Building Supply. Two females were each served a trespass notice.

11:42 a.m. — A man and woman were each served a trespass notice to not enter each other’s property on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.

11:56 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 400 block of Indian Hills Drive.

1:03 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1600 block of Levick Street.

7:54 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.

10:20 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Pullman Road and Warbonnet Drive.

