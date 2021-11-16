MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
10:39 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
12:58 p.m. — A group of people reportedly threw flour on vehicles in the Tri-State Outfitters parking lot.
3:59 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision with minor injuries was reported on Washington and Second streets.
Saturday
2:49 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
7:58 a.m. — A bike was reported stolen on the 1300 block of Bristol Road.
Sunday
12:16 a.m. — A male pulled a fire alarm during an altercation on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
1:13 a.m. — Police heard a third-party report of a battery on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
3:49 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
7:24 p.m. — A resident on the 600 block of Styner Avenue reported being threatened by a man at his door.
Monday
3:03 a.m. — A woman on the 100 block of East Fourth Street reported her “ex” had stolen her belongings.
4:05 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of possession of drugs at Bruneel Tires.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:30 a.m. — A vehicle slide off was reported on Petersen Loop and Lenville Road in Genesee.
7:23 p.m. — An electrical fire was reported on Main Street and Third Avenue in Deary.
Saturday
12:22 a.m. — A 21-year-old Potlatch man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Onaway Road in Potlatch.
8:24 a.m. — A 41-year-old Viola man was arrested for suspicion of having an open container on Highway 95 in Moscow.
10:12 a.m. — A 48-year-old Everett man was arrested for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on Canterwood Drive in Moscow.
Sunday
4:21 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1100 block of Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
7:33 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:09 a.m. — Signs for a fruit sale were stolen from two locations on Southeast Terre View Drive and State Route 270.
11:37 a.m. — An officer responded to a damaged room at the Cougar Land Motel.
1:11 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Saturday
2:19 a.m. — An officer issued a warning for noise on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:25 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1500 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
9:37 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1000 block of Northwest Fisk Street.
12:59 p.m. — A television was stolen from an apartment on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
1:07 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a man stealing a stereo out of a vehicle on Southeast Terre View Drive and State Route 270.
2:55 p.m. — Animal control transported a severely neglected kitten to the Whitman County Humane Society.
4:59 p.m. — Police conducted a welfare check for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
Sunday
1:16 a.m. — An officer responded to a sick person on the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
2:58 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Lybecker Road.
8:01 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Friday
4:11 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on Southeast Stadium Way and Northeast Troy Mall.
Saturday
5:12 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
9:30 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
Sunday
8:54 a.m. — A welfare check was conducted for the 700 block of Southeast Forest Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
10:08 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on South Crosby Street in Tekoa.
Sunday
1:17 p.m. — A 22-year-old man from Athol was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on Spokane Street in Lamont.
4:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for West Third Street in Lacrosse.