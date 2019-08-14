MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:46 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana in a Kibbie Dome parking lot.
7:05 a.m. — Syringes were reportedly found on a changing table of the men’s restroom at Ghormley Park.
12:03 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Palouse Mall on West Pullman Road.
12:15 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Safeway on South Blaine Street.
12:57 p.m. — A woman was holding up a sign with profanity on it at the corner of West Third and South Jackson streets. An officer asked her if she could display a sign without profanity and she said that would infringe on her rights. She later held up another sign aimed at law enforcement.
1:11 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
2:01 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Identity apartment complex on South Main Street.
4:17 p.m. — Cash in the amount of $450 was reportedly stolen from a mobile home on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
11:28 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Moscow Middle School.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:42 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
5:40 p.m. — Gunshots were reportedly heard above Kendrick High School but a deputy was unable to locate the source of the sound.
6:45 p.m. — A woman on the 1000 block of Cedar Ridge Road near Kendrick reported a handgun missing from her gun cabinet after workers helped her move.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:46 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a man who appeared to be on drugs walking around Colorado and Monroe streets.
11:52 a.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:29 p.m. — A possible overdose was reported on the 400 block of Southwest State Street.
5:21 p.m. — A gun magazine was found sitting in a car in a parking lot on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
9:48 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street and transported the person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
10:05 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested for third-degree theft at Walmart.
10:31 p.m. — A vehicle allegedly hit a drive-through sign at McDonald’s on Stadium Way and drove away.
Tuesday
12:38 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
1:20 a.m. — A woman at Dissmores was reported for allegedly opening the items in her cart and eating the food she opened.
2:53 a.m. — A possible assault was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:36 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested on Old Moscow Road for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
WSU POLICE
Monday
8:13 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested at the Student Recreation Center for suspicion of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.